Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki's first look is out and it's not up to the expectations after Jawan and Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan gave the best gift to his fans by dropping the first glimpse of Dunki, and fans are hailing the new avatar of the superstar as Hardy's, but somewhere it's not worth the hype. Dunki is the story of four people of Hardy helping his four friends dream of going to London, among them Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. The teaser shows a glimpse of how Shah Rukh, aka Hardy, is trying hard for them to make them go to London as they do not have the official documents. The fans are connected with the the story, and are hailing Sonu Nigam's vocal behind the Dunki drop 1.

Why S.S Rajamouli said " I can't make even one scene like Raju Hirani" This scene alone will again show you why he said that. People running & getting shot in the back...be ready for emotional damage this Christmas.#DunkiTeaser#HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/rROFKok79t — SOLDIER ♕ (@iSoldier___) November 2, 2023

From wanting to send his 4 friends to London, to himself going there - #DunkiTeaser has left us to guess what could be the reason behind it. Very hard hitting story + emotionally challenging film this will be#HappyBirthdaySRK #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/QkKZxgxZ8v — काली? (@SRKsVampire_) November 2, 2023

exceptional. Pathaan was a potboiler. Jawaan was an elevation of pathaan. Dunki is the film for the critics. not every film is an action and should be seen with a different lens. films like these wont be made if it was not SRK. so thank him that he is getting you a life story. — Avi Chan (@BNBavi) November 2, 2023

Abe yeh hai kya ? zero 2 — DK (@being_DK29) November 2, 2023

The duo of #ShahRukhKhan & Sonu Nigam is finally back !! ?? courtesy, #Dunki .We all remember the iconic songs by Sonu in SRK's movies ✨️#HappyBirthdaySRK | #DunkiTeaserpic.twitter.com/kTbd9sPOJE — ish (@frrthatguy) November 2, 2023

Vicky Kaushal's glimpse impresses fans.

While Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is getting mixed responses, Vicky manages to impress with her appearance. The Sam Bahadur actor will be seen making a cameo in the film, and indeed, fans are excited.

Dunki Drop 2 will be coming soon.

Well, after watching Dunki Drop 1, fans are hoping that Drop 2 will be outstanding. All we can say is that one cannot judge the book by its cover, and since it's a Rajkumar Hirani film, it's indeed going to be special, and comparing it with Jawan and Pathaan is unfair. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news.