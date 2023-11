Shah Rukh Khan is making everyone crazy with his two big performances on the big screen with Pathaan and Jawan. The actor is now set to give his third hit of the year with Dunki. The film is one of the most awaited movies of the year. Dunki Drop 1 released recently and fans have loved it. It has raised the excitement and we cannot wait to see the film in the theatres. Shah Rukh Khan is seen in a different avatar in the film as Hardy. Dunki is a story of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. Now, fans are waiting for Dunki Drop 2 and there is an update about it. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Dunki trailer FIRST review OUT: Here's what Shah Rukh Khan fans can expect

Dunki Drop 2 to release on November 22

Dunki Drop 2 will release on November 22 and fans are super happy about it. Apart from this, the makers have double surprise for the audience. The first song of Dunki is also set to release on November 22. The first song of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer titled Lutt Putt Gaya is releasing. Also Read - Merry Christmas postponed: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi film avoids Animal, Dunki, Salaar storm

Well, we cannot wait to see both these releases on Wednesday. Rajkumar Hirani gave a beautiful return gift to fans by announcing the release date of Dunki Drop 2. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Thank You all of you for your love and warm wishes on my birthday. Here is a return gift for all of you. #DunkiDrop2 dropping on 22nd december 2023. #Dunki releasing in cinemas worldwide this christmas 2023. #ShahRukhKhan #RajkumarHirani #DunkiDrop1" Also Read - Diwali 2023: Shah Rukh Khan shares two new posters of Dunki to wish fans on the festive occasion [View Pics]

Thank You all of you for your love and warm wishes on my birthday. Here is a return gift for all of you.#DunkiDrop2 dropping on 22nd december 2023.#Dunki releasing in cinemas worldwide this christmas 2023.#ShahRukhKhan #RajkumarHirani #DunkiDrop1 pic.twitter.com/pG6vAQGF6e — RajKumar Hirani (@RajKumaarHirani) November 20, 2023

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by an exceptionally talented actors, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release this December 2023.