After Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to present his new movie Dunki. The year 2023 has been an incredible one for Shah Rukh Khan as he has only witnessed massive success at the box office. In fact, the year will even end with him ruling the box office as Dunki will hit the screens on December 21, 2022. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani and many more. Today, the makers of the film unveiled the drop 2 of Dunki, i.e., a song titled Lutt Putt Gaya is released. As expected the song is already trending on social media.

Dunki Drop 2 Lutt Putt Gaya song out now

The song sung is sung by ace Arijit Singh and music is given by Pritam., Lutt Putt Gaya is a love song featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu. The lyrics of the song narrate SRK aka Hardy's feelings for Taapsee aka Mannu. The lyrics are sweet and so is the tune. The visuals hold a backdrop of a small town where there are dhabbas and more. Shah Rukh Khan's energy and his charm will make you smile instantly. Taapsee Pannu too is holding onto the vibe of a small town girl really well. Shah Rukh Khan looks young as ever and of course he pulls off his signature pose to woo his lady love. Given the craze for Shah Rukh Khan, this song is sure to become a love anthem soon.

As per the reports, Dunki is based on illegal immigration technique called Donkey Flight. In the first drop of the film, the plot of the film was slight revealed. Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of Hardy while Taapsee Pannu is Manu. They along with others harbour the dream of moving to England. How do they do it and whether they succeed in their mission is what we will get to know on December 21. The film will be clashing with Prabhas' movie Salaar that is releasing just a day after. The box office war is going to be quite interesting to witness as both the films are highly anticipated by fans.