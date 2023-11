Dunki is one the most awaited movies starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and more celebs. The makers have already begun the promotions for Dunki. The Rajkumar Hirani film is going to release in theatres a month from now. And today, they have shared Dunki Drop 2 Lutt Putt Gaya with fans.

Dunki Drop 2 song Lutt Putt Gaya starring Shah Rukh Khan, and Taapsee Pannu out now

Dunki Drop 2 is a song called Lutt Putt Gaya. It is a fun rom-com Punjabi number starring Shah Rukh Khan mooning over Taapsee Pannu. Taapse's character Mannu is aloof and she has played her character to perfection. Her chemistry with SRK is amazing. Stealing hearts in Lutt Putt Gaya as usual is Shah Rukh who has danced like no tomorrow.

Dunki Drop 2 Lutt Putt Gaya song reactions

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer song has been out for a while now and fans are reacting to the same. Shah Rukh fans have loved the song and are loving the energy the superstar has brought to the song. Some are in awe of how well Shah Rukh has danced in Lutt Putt Gaya. The song has received mixed reactions. Some did not like the song and some poked fun at the song without demeaning SRK. Then, some have compared it with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi because of the Gurudwara scene. It has reminded fans of the SRK and Anushka Sharma starrer movie. Have a look at the reactions here:

I have been a fan of #ShahRukhKhan? for years now, but I have never seen him dancing the way he has evolved in 2023

My gosh ❤❤❤#JhoomePathaan#ZindaBanda#NotRamayaVastaVaya and now #LuttPuttGaya

Awesome — Esha Singh ? (@eshasrk) November 22, 2023

Issshh in my heart I got so tensed... my lover boy uchal uchal ke naach naach ke kitney easily aur smoothly edge pe Chadha gaye bina neeche dekhe ? @iamsrk My hopelessly Romantic is so fearless ?? Loooved this adorable dance so so much ?#LuttPuttGayapic.twitter.com/t6xghk09Fa — ❥ Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸ?ω? ? (@JacyKhan) November 22, 2023

To all SRK fans.

I know.

You know.

We all know. #LuttPuttGaya is a weak song. #Drop1 and #Drop2 both were not that good. Neither #RajkumarHirani level nor #Jawan level.

We expected much better.

Hoping for the film to be good.

No hate only love for SRK. — Critically Accurate (@CAccurate6891) November 22, 2023

rab ne bana di jodi 2023 >>#LuttPuttGayapic.twitter.com/ok0XGBmoL2 — MAHA SRK FAN (@MahaanSRK) November 22, 2023

In an attempt to cover his age to look younger, SRK has now started to look like a parody of Rajpal Yadav. #LuttPuttGaya #DunkiDrop2 — Gugguluu (@gugguluu) November 22, 2023

hardy giving major surinder shani vibes int #LuttPuttGaya ahhh — ° (@heyyshonaaa) November 22, 2023

Is he dancing or PT class conduct kar raha hai? But SRK fans have an audacity to comment on Salman Khan's dancing skills ?#LuttPuttGaya #DunkiDrop2 pic.twitter.com/nQ8wRJXnvE — ` (@Salman_Rules) November 22, 2023

Agar koi gaana first time sunne me hi psnd aajaye to smjho usko chartbuster hone se koi nhi rokskta ? ,#LuttPuttGaya #Dunki pic.twitter.com/sUUZ7h5KFh — Arib ? (@los_pollosss) November 22, 2023

No hate for srk but his fans troll Salman for looks ??btw their star is looking like a shit....#DunkiDrop2#LuttPuttGaya pic.twitter.com/cfiWbBSPgA — ?????? (@salvi_ak) November 22, 2023

#DunkiDrop2 LUTT PUTT GAYA from #Dunki Not that great ? — NIHAL KHAN (@Nihalkhan_) November 22, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's co-star reveals the impressive side of the superstar

Ajay Kumar who will be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki revealed the kind of hard work the superstar has put into the film. Ajay reveals SRK would not go to his vanity van as soon as the shoot paused. Ajay gushes revealing that Shah Rukh has put in about 6 hours of hard work for a scene that is just 2 and a half minutes long. Even during lighting changes between the shoot, Shah Rukh kept rehearsing and did not sit down for a minute. He had four lines to say and yet he kept rehearsing them.

The actor reveals Shah Rukh Khan would look for a scope of improvisation and keep asking him about the dialogue. He and Shah Rukh rehearsed the scene in about 25 different variations and he about 20 to 25 times. " I didn’t see him sitting peacefully for those 6 hours; he worked like a maniac," Ajay told an online entertainment news portal.

Dunki stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover, Vikram Kochhar, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani to name a few. The Rajkumar Hirani movie is releasing on the 21st of December 2023.