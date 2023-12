Dunki Drop 3 Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se from Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki has indeed arrived as an absolutely heartwarming treat. Unveiled today, the song weaves a captivating narrative, adding another layer of emotion to an endearing film that narrates a heart-warming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. While the song brings along the collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and Sonu Nigam after a long time, the composition by Pritam on the magical lyrics of Javed Akhtar indeed makes it special. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Ahead of Dunki release, Shah Rukh Khan reveals his favourite Punjabi dishes in AskSRK session and it will leave your mouths watering

Javed Akhtar, who has collaborated with SRK on numerous hit songs, is back with him in Dunki Drop 3 - Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se. When asked about reuniting with SRK for Dunki, Javed Akhtar shared an intriguing story about the song.

Javed Akhtar shares a story about Dunki Drop 3 Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se

He revealed, "In this film, I have only one song and Interestingly, Raju Hirani played a pivotal role in ensuring that we included this song, and he specifically requested me to write it. I hope you will enjoy the song, as it is unique due to its distinct situation. Typically, I write the lyrics after the tune is composed, but Pritam generously suggested that I write the song first, and he would compose the music accordingly, and he did an fantastic and brilliant job with it.

About Dunki

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release in December 2023.