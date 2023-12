The makers of Dunki have kept the excitement alive by treating the audience to Dunki Drop 1, Dunki Drop 2 Lutt Putt Gaya, Dunki Drop 3 Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se, and Dunki Drop 4, the trailer. This has certainly heightened anticipation to see more of this endearing world created by Rajkumar Hirani. Without further delay, the makers are now gearing up to release Dunki Drop 5, O Maahi. To amplify the excitement, they have released a glimpse from the promotional video just a few hours before its release.

Dunki Drop 5 O Maahi arrives today; Shah Rukh Khan to keep the excitement buzzing

In a recent #AskSRK session, King Khan mentioned this song as one of his favorite tracks from the film album, audiences can’t wait for the whole track to drop. Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki is nearing its release, and the makers are not leaving any chance to keep the audience hooked. Dunki Drop 5 is all set for its arrival today!

Watch the video of Dunki Drop 5 teaser here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan explains what does Dunki mean?

Taking to his social media handle while sharing the Dunki Drop 5 teaser, Shah Rukh also talked about what Dunki means in the caption. According to him, Dunki means to stay away from our near and dear ones. And when they are close to us, it means to stay with them till the end of the time. "O Maahi O Maahi. Feel the love before the sun sets on the horizon today," he wrote in the caption.

Have a look at the Dunki video here:

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on December 2023.