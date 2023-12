Dunki is just a couple of days away from its release. Shah Rukh Khan is coming with another brand new movie, Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani serving as the director and Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover in the key roles. Yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan conducted an Ask SRK session. In it, he dropped a hint about the next asset that will be released soon. It is likely to be a song in which Shah Rukh will be seen romancing Taapsee.

Shah Rukh Khan to romance Taapsee Pannu in Dunki Drop 4

After winning hearts with Dunki Drop 2, which was a heartfelt love confession song, Lutt Putt Gaya featuring Taapsee Pannu and Shah Rukh Khan, it seems the makers are planning to release another romantic song from the movie. So far, 4 assets of Dunki have been released, two songs, a teaser and a trailer. And during the Ask SRK session, Shah Rukh Khan gave a big hint about another romantic song. Also Read - Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan has a savage response to a troll claiming his PR made Jawan, Pathaan hit; says 'Normally I don't...'

A fan asked SRK if there would be any more romantic songs. He said, "Of course aayega. Main hoon aur Romance na ho. Yeh toh wohi baat ho gayi ki Dil hai aur dhadkan na ho!!!" In the same session, Shah Rukh was asked about his favourite song from the movie. He shared three songs which are Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se, Oh Mahee and Pyaar Dega Banda. So that means, either of the last two songs would be the next to release. Have a look at Shah Rukh Khan's X posts here: Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan new movie Dunki BEATS Ranbir Kapoor's Animal; here's how

Have a look at the Dunki video here:

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu to romance in Dunki

The first song, Lutt Putt Gaya featured Shah Rukh's Hardy being head-over-heels in love with Manu. Hardy wants to confess his feelings to Manu but is unable to do so. He is particularly bowled over because Manu takes a stand for him. He never had anyone who would take a stand for him. And hence, he falls in love with Manu. Hopefully, with the next song up for release, we will see Manu and Hardy romancing for real. It would be interesting to see Taapsee and Shah Rukh's chemistry on-screen.

Dunki also stars Boman Irani and Dia Mirza to name a few.