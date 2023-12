Everyone is well aware of Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan's chivalry and those who witness it in person, can't stop talking about it. And the same is the case with Anil Grover who plays Balli in Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani movie Dunki. BollywoodLife interacted with Balli of Dunki who shared some interesting anecdotes from the sets of the movie. One such being Shah Rukh Khan's caring nature towards his costars.

Dunki EXCLUSIVE: Anil Grover talks about the caring side of Shah Rukh Khan

Anil Grover tells BollywoodLife that he was shooting for a scene in which he had to fall down on the roadside. However, he was not able to perform it for some reason. Anil adds that during the shot he injured himself a couple of times. His knees and elbow got scraped badly during the scene. Shah Rukh Khan was not a part of the scene and someone might have told him, recalls Anil. So SRK came down on the set and saw what was happening. He thought of what could be done and called up someone from his team. SRK got knee pads and elbow pads for Anil. And that doesn't stop there. "It doesn't stop there, he went on to help me strap on the pads. He made sure that I landed up safely. Bohot hi chhotisi cheez thi aur unka usse lena dena bhi nahi tha." Anil recalls the kind gesture of the Jawan and Pathaan star.

Anil Grover is the younger brother of comedian and actor Sunil Grover. He has done his graduation from Delhi University. He did his post-grad in Mass Communication from Chandigarh. While talking to us about his graduation days, Anil reveals that he did a lot of theatre when he was in Delhi. He has also performed at the National School of Drama. Later, when he came to Mumbai, he joined his brother. He worked as a copywriter in radio. He was also involved in the creative aspects of some shoots. He started with radio and then started writing entertainment content for corporate companies and also did voice-over. After a while, he decided to take the plunge. He then started learning the ropes of filmmaking and cinema. He started by assisting Rajkumar Santoshi, then did some other shoots. He also loves photography. Eventually, he made his acting debut in a small role in Atrangi Re. And now, he is starring in Dunki in one of the key roles.