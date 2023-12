Dunki is released in theatres. The Rajkumar Hirani movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Grover, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and more celebs. The film has been one of the most awaited ones since it is a Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan collaboration. A first one at that. The subject is also very fresh and untouched. And Rajkumar Hirani has narrated a tale in a very light-hearted manner. BollywoodLife got in touch with Anil Grover who plays Balli in the movie. In a hearty chat, Anil reveals what it is like when Shah Rukh Khan comes on set.

Anil Grover reveals the atmosphere on set when Shah Rukh Khan arrives

We asked the Dunki actor to describe what it is like when Shah Rukh Khan comes on set. Anil, who has a background in copywriting among other feathers in his hat, beautifully explains the scenario. Anil describes it saying that suddenly as though someone has put on a 4000-watt bulb. "He is all-inclusive. When the sun comes out in the morning, it lights up everybody. He is like that." Once he is on set and in some corner, one can easily sense his aura that Shah Rukh sir has come. Also Read - Dunki: Sunil Grover welcomes brother Anil Grover to world of cinema as Shah Rukh Khan starrer releases; check heartfelt post

Anil had to pinch himself as it was surreal for him to work with Shah Rukh Khan. Anil also expressed his joy in working with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani and Rajkumar Hirani. Also Read - Dunki screening: Agastya Nanda joins rumoured GF Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and others to watch Shah Rukh Khan movie

Sunil Grover welcomes brother Anil to the world of entertainment

A couple of hours ago, Anil Grover's brother Sunil Grover, a popular comedian and actor, welcomed Anil in showbusiness. Well, Anil has worked in theatre and has been a part of Aanand L Raai's Atrangi Re as well. Sunil talked about how special every Shah Rukh Khan movie is for him. He next, boasted about Rajkumar Hirani being the director. But it is more special since it also features his brother Anil. Sunil shared the poster of the movie. Anil turned emotional and thanked Sunil for all the blesses and felt grateful for having him by his side.

We asked Anil about his background, did you know, he is a postgraduate and has done radio and copywriting for corporate firms and more? Impressive, no?