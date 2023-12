Dunki is one of the most endearing films of Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. Fans are going gaga love this beautiful film and the film is performing exceptionally well at the box office as well. As Dunki has been released and received all the love and accolades, BL had an exclusive interaction with the filmmaker where he candidly spoke about the filmmaking and casting of Shah Rukh Khan in the film. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel too on which you can check out the latest TV News and Entertainment News updates. Also Read - Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda's families surprised with their commitment, couple serious about each other

Rajkumar reveals how Shah Rukh Khan became a part of Dunki and shares an interesting anecdote on having him onboard.

In an exclusiev Chat he said, " I and Shah Rukh Khan had already decided to work together. He was supposed to do Munna Bhai MBBS but that didn't happen for whatever reasons. And then we kept meeting that someday we would work together, and I made so less films that the opportunity didn't arrive.".

Raju further adds, "So after Sanju once I met him in his house and he said to me, 'Ab dekho bahut hogaya, aapki bhi umar kuch nahi ho rahi hai, mai bhi 50s mai aa chuka hu'. We should do a film together otherwise old age mai kya saath mai kaam karenge. So that time was writing two to three stories and he liked Dunki's story. The story was written in front of him. He was pretty connected with the script and that is the reason he was all prepared with the drafts and this was the unusual way of casting".

Dunki has been loved and is compared with Swades, 3 Idiots as well. Rajkumar Hirani once again proved why he is the best filmmaker in the industry.

