Manoj Desai the exhibitor has taken the side of Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu starrer Dunki. Well, ever since the trailer was released, there have been some who are not liking the new movie's trailer. And they have called out the movie, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, and are labelling it as Donkey, poking fun at it. However, Manoj Desai has called out the people who are trolling Dunki.

Manoj Desai calls out people trolling Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's starrer new movie is about a social drama. Dunki is about Donkey Flight, the illegal way of immigration. Rajkumar Hirani's films always have some social message. And that sets Dunki apart from Jawan and Pathaan. There is a fight sequence in Dunki, of course, but the level is not like that of Pathaan and Jawan which had stylised action sequences. When asked Manoj Desai about people degrading Dunki, he said that it is all wrong. "Ye bakwaas baatein hai, unka Dunki ko Donkey kehna or degrade karna bhi bewakoofi hai," he says and adds, "Jhak maar ke ye picture lagayenge phir," meaning they would increase the demand to watch the movie, they would show interest in wanting to watch Dunki themselves. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan proves he's a doting dad to Suhana Khan as he reacts to her debut with The Archies and the screening video

A couple of days ago, another video of Manoj Desai went viral in which he talked about Dunki vs Salaar release. It was said that Salaar will take over Dunki despite Jawan and Pathaan doing great down in the South, the biggie starring Prabhas can hamper Shah Rukh Khan's movie. However, Manoj Desai had debunked it. He expressed his confidence that Dunki will be another movie to earn Rs 1000 crore this year. Also Read - Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan has a savage response to a troll claiming his PR made Jawan, Pathaan hit; says 'Normally I don't...'

Dunki stars Shah Rukh Khan as Hardy, Vicky Kaushal as Sukhi, Taapsee Pannu as Manu, Vikram as Baggu and Anil as Balli. Red Chillies Entertainment, Jio Studios and Rajkumar Hirani Films. Pen Marudhar is going to distribute the film. Dunki is releasing on 21st December 2023. Salaar is releasing on 22nd December. The film also stars Boman Irani and Dia Mirza.