Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki has been released, and the ardent fans of the superstar have reached the theatres to watch the ten-day first show. And boy, before watching Dunki in the theatres, they made a grand entry with fireworks and dhols. Shah Rukh Khan fans celebrate his releases not less than a festival, and they have expressed their love for him time and again. The fans reached the single-screen theatre, Gaiety Galaxy, and celebrated the release with massive enthusiasm.

Shah Rukh Khan too expressed his gratitude over seeing the love and affection for him and encouraged them to enjoy the show. This stardom of King Khan is real, and one can only adore it.

Celebration of World’s Biggest Star’s Release In The Grandest Way! ? RT if you got goosebumps and you wish you were there!!! #Dunki #DunkiDay #DunkiReview @iamsrk @RedChilliesEnt pic.twitter.com/xfqC4RXaFk — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) December 21, 2023

Thank u guys and girls have a good show and hope u all get entertained by #Dunki. https://t.co/y9arzwZBHs — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 21, 2023

Dunki is called the most heartwarming film of Shah Rukh Khan, and the insiders who have watched the film claim Rajkumar Hirani has done his magic once again, and it's the most deadly combo ever. Dunki stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal too; both actors have proved their mettle over the years.