Dunki is releasing tomorrow. Shah Rukh Khan is all set to deliver his best movie ever. Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and others. It is the third film featuring Shah Rukh after the super success of Jawan and Pathaan. For Dunki Shah Rukh has joined hands with Rajkumar Hirani, who is a master storyteller himself. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan visited Dubai to promote his upcoming new movie. And now, he and Hirani have pulled in a masterstroke to ensure box office success and an amazing holiday season for all.

Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani's step to ensure Merry Christmas and Happy New Year with Dunki for all fans

After wowing the audience with his massy and action-packed avatars in Jawan and Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to end the year with a family entertainer. To pull families and friends to theatres and watch Dunki, SRK and Rajkumar Hirani have taken an important step, that is, to cater to all sections of the audience. Well, these days everyone is behind chasing the highest box office numbers and breaking records. For the same, the filmmakers increase ticket prices which ensures them a higher box office number. But with Dunki, Shah Rukh and Hirani have no such plans. Also Read - When Katrina Kaif revealed she hates Vicky Kaushal for THIS very strong reason

Their plan is to bring everyone to theatres and watch Dunki and hence, they have kept tickets reasonable. Ranging from the lowest to the highest, there are tickets which will suit every income group. So, tix ranging from as low as Rs 150 to the highest in single-screen theatres and multiplexes with recliners, etc., Dunki can be experienced by all. Since it's the holiday season with Christmas around the corner and New Years in tow, the makers have pulled this perfect masterstroke targeting families and friends. Also Read - Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani completes 20 years in the industry; Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and others congratulate him

Watch this video of Shah Rukh Khan watching Dunki Trailer on Burj Khalifa here:

Dunki for all: Shah Rukh, Rajkumar Hirani to pull masses to theatres

An industry insider tells BollywoodLife, "That is Shah Rukh Khan for you. He is not just an actor but a marketing maverick and he knows how to make the most of everything he does. This is the perfect strategy as it is indeed a time where families will like to spend time together and having a great movie experience that can be watched together just adds to the celebratory vibe in the air."

The source further said that there has been a dearth of movies without the over-the-top action and violence this whole year and Dunki seems like the perfect family movie to end the year with. Have you booked your tickets, yet?