However, the film has been the latest victim of piracy and the Dunki full HD version is leaked online for free download and viewing on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Telegram and more piracy sites. But we sincerely urge our readers to enjoy movies with their friends and family at the theatres or on official OTT platforms and not watch content on piracy sites. Piracy is a criminal offence and illegal recording, exhibiting or consuming such content is a punishable offence. Unfortunately, this also hits a film's business. Dunki is not the only that has fallen prey to piracy. Recently released Animal, Sam Bahadur, South Indian biggies like Leo, Jailer, Hi Nanna and more also leaked online on the day of release, just a few hours after the first show.

Talking about Dunki day 1 box office collection, trade is expecting the film to collect anywhere between 30-35 crores in India. It is after considering that it is still the middle of the week and the Christmas vacation is yet to start. The real figures will kick in Friday evening onwards and will be at peak till Monday. Trade expert Akshaye Rathi also told exclusively to BollywoodLife that Dunki will pick up and stay steady over a period of time since it is a family movie and most people will plan and go to the theatres along with their loved ones and friends throughout the Christmas and New Year season. Well, Shah Rukh Khan is definitely looking at making 2023 his own and how. Also Read - Salaar full HD movie leaked online: Prabhas new movie available for free download on Tamilrockers, Telegram