Rajkumar Hirani's masterpiece, Dunki, has undoubtedly left a lasting impression on movie-goers, treating them to a heart-stirring narrative that echoes particularly with individuals residing abroad. This picture is part of the growing trend of influential cinema that leaves a profound effect on viewers. Film producer, Mahaveer Jain, argues for a greater emphasis on crafting movies that elicit a positive societal plot twist.

Jain believes that the undertone of a film holds powerful sway on the subconscious minds of viewers. The everyday audience may not fully acknowledge this but the influence of cinema on society's trajectory is escalating. Alarming societal issues, like the increasing crime rate and mental-health challenges, can be associated with the kind of media people regularly indulge in. It's a concern that should be addressed with urgency.

Mahaveer Jain reveals the success of the film should not just be about the box office numbers

According to Jain, the success of a film should not just be gauged through the lens of its box office performance. Instead, the spotlight should be on the influence it's having on its audience. Award-winning movies like Dunki, 12th Fail, and Uunchai—though blockbuster hits—have truly succeeded in leaving positive imprints on the hearts and minds of viewers. They strike a chord with wholesome, family-oriented messages.

While these films serve their purpose as entertainment options, their emotional resonance is undeniably profound. The success of such films extends past raw numerical data, reaching deeper due to the thoughtful intention behind their creation and their success in delivering well-rounded entertainment. Such films usher our society towards right thinking, leading to inner peace. While Jain's respect for creative freedom remains intact, he stands firm on his belief that societal welfare should be held above all and that filmmakers stepping into this realm should be supported.

Jain's call to action is directed towards creative individuals across the nation, urging them to whip up healthy, joyous, loving, and virtuous content across various platforms, including films, series, shows, music, and online content.

Cast of Dunki

Cast of Dunki

Dunki boasts an ensemble cast of talented actors like Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, and Shah Rukh Khan. The joint effort of Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan as producers, Dunki is a presentation by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films. The compelling narrative was penned by a trio of talented writers—Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. Dunki is now creating waves on the big screen.