Shah Rukh Khan is, was and will always remain to be the box office King. With Pathaan, he proved that he has the power to compete with the mighty South Indian films that broke records at the box office. Even though Shah Rukh Khan appeared in theatres after a big gap, his film Pathaan crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark within no time. It has become the highest-grossing Hindi film as fans flocked theatres to see their beloved Shah Rukh Khan on screen. Well, it seems, the history is going to repeat again with SRK's upcoming films Jawan and Dunki. There is a lot of hullabaloo around the money earned by these films for their digital rights. It seems Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani has already made a whopping amount. Also Read - Jawan Prevue on July 10: Shah Rukh Khan fans go crazy with new announcement on Atlee film [Read Tweets]

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki makes massive money before release?

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, the post-theatrical digital rights of Dunki have been sold to Jio Cinema for over Rs 155 crore. A source informed the portal that it is the biggest deal in the history of Indian cinema for a film releasing in a single language. The combo of Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani has led to this big deal as Dunki is expected to create a global impact. The source further also shared that Dunki has earned more in digital rights than Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan with Atlee. The source said, "Rs. 155 crores is a huge sum but the SRK x Hirani combo deserves this and a lot more. The amount fetched by Dunki is even higher than what Jawan fetched for the Hindi version from Netflix." Also Read - Pakistani actress Mahnoor Baloch calls Shah Rukh Khan a non-handsome, bad actor; fans lash out

Well, this does not come as a surprise as Shah Rukh Khan has proved that he is the one who enjoyed the biggest success with Pathaan. In times when Bollywood films failed to do wonders at the box office, Pathaan swooped in and smashed all the greatest records ever set. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan starrers Jawan and Dunki earn this whopping amount even before release

Trending Now

Talking about Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan left his fans excited as he announced that the prevue of the same is going to release on July 10.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's annoucement below:

मैं पुण्य हूँ या पाप हूँ?... मैं भी आप हूँ... Main punya hoon ya paap hoon?... Main bhi aap hoon…#JawanPrevueOn10July#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/GI3RqgVGqr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 8, 2023

Are you excited for Dunki and Jawan?