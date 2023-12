Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki is getting all the love. The film is being the most talked about right now and is Shah Rukh Khan's third hit of 2023. He started with Pathaan, Jawan and now Dunki. The film doing great at the box office and the performances have been getting praises. Dunki also stars Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. The story is of love, friendship, and emotions attached to homecoming. This is the first time we are seeing Shah Rukh Khan with Taapsee on-screen. BollywoodLife brings the latest updates from entertainment news to you now on WhatsApp channel. Also Read - Salaar box office success: Prabhas reacts to massive collection of the film; 'An incredible reward...'

Apart from the amazing story, the songs of the film have received love. All the songs have been soulful and happening. However, Nikle The Hum Kabhi Ghar Se grabbed all the attention. It was very soulful and Javed Akhtar did an amazing job with the lyrics.

As per reports in Film Information magazine, Javed Akhtar was given Rs 25 lakhs for Nikle The Hum Kabhi Ghar Se.