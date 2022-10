Megastar Shah Rukh Khan has two big projects in his pipeline-Dunki and Jawan. It was in April 2022 that the actor started shooting for Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani at Filmcity studio in Mumbai. SRK later went to Budapest and London to complete the remaining part of the shooting. Reportedly, there is another important schedule of the film which will be shot abroad in November. As of now the filming of the movie is taking place in Mumbai. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's message for the victorious Trinbago Knight Riders Women's Squad is all heart

As per a report published in PinkVilla, post the recent filming of the movie in Wai, the film is set to be shot in Bhayandar for a few days. The same will be done before the festivsl of lights-Diwali post which they will be going to Saudi Arabia to shoot one of the most important segment of the movie. The shoot will be of 10-12 days. Plans were being made to shoot the movie in Dubai earlier, but the makers have selected Saudi Arabia for the shooting of the film. Preparation for the international shooting of the movie has already started.

Check out the video of Shah Rukh Khan announcing the release of Dunki.

Dear @RajkumarHirani sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga. Feeling humbled & excited to finally work with you.Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023https://t.co/KIqj8LfJEg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 19, 2022

The stellar cast in Dunki, apart from SRK also has , and . Earlier in an interaction with the same publication the Thappad actress, Taapsee had revealed about how much she adored SRK. She said that she had a special admiration for King Khan and it gets bigger every day. This is also because of the fact that they both are from the same city and there is a bond that she has towards him. Shah Rukh had made the announcement of Dunki earlier this year in April on his social media feed. He called Rajkumar Hirani sir his Santa Claus and said that he will be sleeping on the sets once when Rajkumar starts with the shooting of the movie. The actor also wrote that the movie will be releasing on December 22,2023.