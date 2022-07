Shah Rukh Khan has three interesting films lined up. He will be seen in movies like Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. The actor is currently busy with the shooting of Dunki in London, and as he is shooting at real locations, the team is finding it hard to shoot as fans are recognising him. Recently, a few pictures and videos of SRK were leaked online from the sets. In one of the videos, he was also seen running and quickly getting into his car after fans recognised him. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar and more Bollywood celebs who had the cheapest wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Rajkumar Hirani worried?

Now, a source has told BollywoodLife that these leaked pictures and videos are worrying . The filmmaker is not happy with SRK’s pictures and videos making it to social media. So, what next? Also Read - Imlie: Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer dating in real life? Here's the truth

Dunki schedules to be changed?

Well, the source informs us that the makers are planning changes in the schedule. In London, they are planning to shoot at remote locations where there’s not much crowd. The source added that they are also planning to shift the shoot to Mumbai and create a set here. Even for the next schedules, the makers are planning that there will be a very limited crew on the sets with actors who are just required to be there. Also Read - Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot: Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra and more celebs react; call it 'Major Fire'

Advertisement

Everyone is eagerly waiting for Dunki as Hirani is known for making blockbuster films, and moviegoers are excited to know what he will be creating with Shah Rukh Khan.

Dunki, Pathaan, Jawan release dates

Dunki also stars in the lead role, and it is slated to hit the big screens during Christmas weekend in 2023. SRK will be having three releases next year; Dunki releases in December 2023, Pathaan will hit the big screens in January 2023, and Jawan will release in June next year.

Meanwhile, this year, fans will get to watch SRK in in which he has a cameo. While director has said that he has no idea about SRK’s cameo, a few months ago, confirmed the superstar’s cameo in the film.