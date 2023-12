Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is the next big thing on box office. Theatre owners are over the moon with the way Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is preforming and they have the same or let's say even better expectations from Rajkumar Hirani's film. As the movie is nearing it release makers have started their preparations to make sure that Dunki becomes the highest grosser of this year. We already informed you how the Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kushal starrer has created storm at the US box office and now we hear that just like Tiger 3, Pathaan and Jawan, Dunki too has achieved a big milestone. Also Read - Dunki Drop 5: Shah Rukh Khan goes back to desert for a melodious track O Maahi; teases fans with a glimpse [Watch]

Just like Jawan and Pathaan, Dunki to have early morning shows

Shah Rukh Khan's biggest hit of the year Pathaan and Jawan had early morning shows of 6 am in the theatres. Dunki too has managed to get the same success. The movie which is the most awaited film of this year will have 6 am shows across the theatres. This certainly comes as a big sigh of relief to Shah Rukh and the makers of Dunki. Why? Dunki unfortunately wasn't able to create the same buzz that SRK's earlier films Jawan and Pathan did. This was definitely a concern to all the people associated with Dunki. Also Read - Dunki: When SS Rajamouli called Rajkumar Hirani the greatest filmmaker, watch viral old video

However, things are now turning in the favour of Dunki, the film's buzz has been rapidly increasing. The trailer of the film has also garnered immense love and appreciation across all over the world.

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki all set to roar at Box office

As of now the movie has sold over more than 5000 advance tickets at the US box office for Day 1. We also heard how 700 fans of King Khan in Pune have come together to celebrate the first day release of the film. The fact that Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan are collaborating for the first time has increased people's expectations from the film.

Dunki is all set to release in theatres on December 21, 2023. Apart from the Badshah of Bollywood, the movie also stars Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Vikram Kochhar, Boman Irani and Anil Grover in pivotal roles. The film is said to be the story of five friends who dreams of moving London for better future.