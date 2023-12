Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan starrer film has captivated the audience's hearts. The film is aptly described as heartwarming, which will leave you teary-eyed. Shah Rukh Khan's performance in the movie is hugely appreciated. The way Rajkumar Hirani has presented every character in the movie is surreal. Besides moviegoers and film critics, even Bollywood celebrities are lauding the film. Actors like Suniel Shetty and Riteish Deshmukh have already praised the film, and now renowned director Hansal Mehta has penned a heartwarming note for the film.

For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan's costar Deepika Amin recalls chivalrous side of actor during theatre days; says 'He would drop every girl home...'

Dunki Movie Review: Hansal Mehta praises Shah Rukh Khan, 'His enduring charm is irresistible'

The Rajkumar Hirani directorial has certainly left a lasting expression on Scoop director Hansal Mehta. The maverick film maker took his social media and penned a heartfelt note for the film. He wrote Dunki was exactly what he was missing in today's film. He praised Shah Rukh Khan for his exceptional performance and also lauded Rajkumar Hirani for his brilliant direction. Check out the post below. Also Read - Dunki box office collection: Christmas turns merrier as Shah Rukh Khan movie beats Aquaman 2 in Australia and New Zealand

I really enjoyed #Dunki. Not perfect but so what. It’s perfectly fine. It gave me what I miss at the movies. It was nostalgic, heartfelt, simple and an ode to what our films once used to be. Not a film I want to overanalyse or overthink. Give me a @RajkumarHirani film any day.… — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) December 25, 2023

Watch this video below:

Dunki is running successfully at the box office. The movie has already crossed the 200-crore mark worldwide. The film is getting rave reviews from Indian and overseas Box office. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the movie also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. Also Read - Dunki box office collection Day 4: Shah Rukh Khan starrer unaffected by Prabhas’ Salaar; mints Rs 200 crore in opening weekend