Shah Rukh Khan has given two big hits in 2023. He is ruling hearts with his powerful performances in Pathaan and Jawan. The actor has always proved why he is the Badshah of Bollywood. After two of his big hits, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to deliver his third big movie, Dunki. Yes, fans are all eagerly waiting for Dunki to release and this is Shah Rukh Khan's first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani.

The first glimpse of Dunki was shared recently on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. In the video released, we saw the superstar in a never seen before avatar as Hardy. Dunki is a story of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. This is a big story in Entertainment News.

Dunki also stars Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover. Sharing Dunki Drop 1 on his social media handle, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "A story of simple and real people trying to fulfill their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together… Of being in a relationship called Home! A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller. It's an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us. The #DunkiDrop1 is here… #Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas this Christmas. @hirani.rajkumar @taapsee @vickykaushal09 @anilgroverhere @vikramkochhar @boman_irani"

A look at Dunki Drop 1

SRK calls Dunki his best film of 2023

While the first glimpse of Dunki has raised the excitement level amongst fans, Shah Rukh Khan has said another thing that makes us super excited for the movie. During the birthday celebrations of the actor recently, Shah Rukh Khan told his fans that Dunki is his best film of 2023.

He said, “Dunki is my best film of 2023. The beauty of Raju sir’s films is that stories are given significant importance, and actors drive the story forward. I am doing romance after ages, and the love portions are beautiful.”

Dunki will make audience laugh and cry

He added that the characters are beautifully written in Dunki and that the love story will have huge prominence. He also said that Dunki will make audiences laugh and cry. The Badshah of Bollywood also said that he does not want to do sequels and wants to bring new characters and stories.

A glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan greeting fans on his birthday

The film is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan and written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, Kanika Dhillon. Dunki will release this December.