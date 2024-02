Dunki on Netflix: Shah Rukh Khan's latest release has started streaming on the giant OTT platform. After making a humongous box office collection of 500 crores, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial is now available on Netflix starting today. SRK, who is known to have impeccable knowledge about promotional and marketing strategies, has once again won hearts in the recently released Netflix video. In the said video, Shah Rukh, while promoting Dunki, has once again proved why he is and will always be the unbeatable king of sarcasm. In the video, the superstar has also expressed his love for the renowned South Korean band BTS. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Shakti Arora feels Valentine's Day is a nightmare; wants to recreate THIS DDLJ scene with wife Neha Saxena

Shah Rukh Khan once again proves why he will always be the king of sarcasm

In the below video, which is basically a promotional strategy for Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan first enters a visa office asking for visas for 190 countries. The officer asks if he has any assets in Mumbai. The actor then starts boasting about how he has a house in Mannat, which has a sea view, but because it's his house, it's the sea which is Mannat facing. He also stated that he is the one who has taught South Koreans the art of giving heart, and he later stated that he loves BTS. He also stated that every third person in London goes by the name Raj because of the influence of his movies. At the end of the video, he announced that although he cannot get a single visa to 190 countries, viewers from 190 countries can easily watch Dunki on Netflix. Check out the video below. Also Read - Toxic The Movie: Yash reacts on Shah Rukh Khan's cameo; says it is a 'Pan-World' film

Dunki on Netflix

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Shah Rukh Khan recently made many revelations about his past failures, rejecting Oscar awardee Slumdog Millionaire, and more. The actor said when Slumdog Millionaire was offered to him, at that time he was hosting the Hindi show KBC. Since the role of Slumdog Millionaire requires him to be a host who cheats, he felt a bit uncomfortable playing such a role on screen. Hence, he refused to star in the film. King Khan also stated that the failure of his films did affect him largely.