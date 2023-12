Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is spilling his magic on the big screens with his new film Dunki. The actor recently held #AskSRK sessions on X (formerly Twitter) and answered his fans' questions for an hour. On December 27, a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan a tricky question and told him to choose among Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, his three releases this year. As we all know, the majority of celebs prefer giving politically correct answers by saying they love all their films, but King Khan of Bollywood picked one film and won hearts with his honesty. For the latest entertainment news and TV news updates, follow our WhatsApp channel now. Also Read - Dunki actress Taapsee Pannu recalls zoning out in front of Shah Rukh Khan; says 'I had to mentally shake myself up...'

A fan asked Shah Rukh Khan, 'If you have to choose between Pathaan Jawan and Dunki, which was the hardest and the most demanding film for you?' Well, the handsome actor of Bollywood picked the Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki and said, 'When u have to deal with varied emotions it’s always more of a work for an actor. So Dunki it is. Also Read - Dhoom 4: Shah Rukh Khan, Ram Charan to headline the new film of the franchise? YRF going pan-India with North-South combos

Have a look at Shah Rukh Khan's Twitter

When u have to deal with varied emotions it’s always more of a work for an actor. So Dunki it is. #Dunki https://t.co/AOiWnA5JWH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 27, 2023

Trending Now

Shah Rukh Khan was later asked about his favourite song from the film and he quickly said, 'O Maahi'. The romantic song has been beautifully sung by Arijit Singh, penned down by Irshad Kamil and composed by Pritam.

Talking about Dunki, the film is a drama and deals with illegal immigration and homecoming. Well, this is the first time Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani have collaborated. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan which was released in January opened at Rs. 57 crores at the domestic box office, while Jawan released in September opened in India at Rs. 89.5 crore. Dunki collected Rs. 29.2 crore on its release day in India.

Watch Shah Rukh Khan's video