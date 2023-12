Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki is just few days away from its release and the superstar is leaving no stone unturn to make sure that the film attracts maximum number of viewers at the box office. Off late SRK has been promoting the Rajkumar Hirani directorial at few events. He recently conducted 'Ask Me' session for his fans on social media and now the actor was seen promoting his film in Dubai. The event started off with King Khan dancing to the tunes of Dunki songs where the actor also interacted with his fans. During the interaction, the Pathaan actor dropped a major hint about Dunki which has certainly left us more excited for the upcoming film.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals what Dunki is all about

While interacting with his fans, Shah Rukh Khan mentioned that Dunki is all about missing your HOME. The actor revealed that people often leave their respective country and city for work, education and other important things. However, no matter wherever one goes they always miss their first home. Dunki is all about that. He urged everyone to see this film along with their family members. SRK revealed that the highlight of the film is 'Home is where the heart is'. Check out the video below. Also Read - Salaar Vs Dunki: Prabhas film faces Herculean task to emerge a global box office success? Breakeven figures are no mean feat

Shah Rukh Khan promotes Dunki in Dubai

Shah Rukh is always known for promoting his film especially in Dubai. The star danced and interacted a lot with the fans at the event. Shah Rukh danced on Pathaan's title track and Dunki's most popular song 'O Maahi'. Check out the video below. Also Read - Dunki First Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan to recapture hearts of his traditional female fan base after two action blockbusters

Watch this video below:

Dunki will release on December 21, 2023, in theatres. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the films also star Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu. Vicky Kaushal plays an important cameo in the film. The story is about five friends whose only dream is to move London for a better future. However, the journey is filled with loads of ups and downs and how all five of them triumph every obstacle is what the story is about.

Like Pathaan and Jawan, Dunki has also successfully managed to create the right buzz among the viewers. The movie too will have morning 6 am shows. All eyes are now set on the film's release. Will Dunki be as big as Jawan and Pathaan at the box office, only time will tell.