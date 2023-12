The most beautiful aspect of cinema is indeed the fact that it picks different elements from real life and brings them onto the big screen in front of a mass audience. While many filmmakers have brought different types of subjects to the masses, it's Rajkumar Hirani who has been a pioneer in the same. His cinema always speaks about life and with high relevant value. While Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, PK, and Sanju are examples of his beautiful cinema, he brought another one with Dunki that brought a very significant subject of the 'Donkey Route' to light. Also Read - Dunki box office collection Day 5: Shah Rukh Khan’s film holds strong on Christmas; mints Rs 22 crore on its first Monday

The 'Donkey Route'! It's indeed a very relevant term that has been hovering around for years but never brought to light. Shading light on this activity, it's an illegal route that people opt for to travel across borders without a visa or any legal paper formalities. During this, the migrants usually go through a tough route and some even lose their lives however 276 passengers in Airbus A340 were the lucky ones to return to their homeland, ending a four-day halt. A flight grounded in France finally landed in Mumbai with 276 passengers, mostly Indian. These were the people who opted to take the 'Donkey Route' and safely returned to their homelands.

Well, it's not the first time, that people are taking the 'Donkey Route' or the story of the 'Doneky Route' has come out. It has been happening for years but it's indeed due to the release of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki that people have started to notice this activity. He has explained this in the simplest way. The way he has presented the story of illegal immigrants, truly touched the hearts of millions. It has impacted the lives of people, especially those who are living abroad. The film has evoked the feeling of love for the homeland.

This is indeed an example of Rajkumar Hirani's cinema that actually comes from our surroundings. The best example has to be Dunki. Where the Donkey Route has been happening but never brought into the news with such an impact. This is the reason, the news of, a flight initially grounded in France finally touching down in Mumbai, became so big because the audience came around this reality in Dunki.