Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki released on December 21. The film has been getting all the love and it is also doing great at the box office. The film also stars Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. The film has earned around Rs 49 crores in just two days. Dunki is winning hearts with its story of love, friendship, and emotions attached to homecoming. The film makes us cry and laugh as well. People are loving the performances in the film. This is the first time Shah Rukh Khan has collaborated with Rajkumar Hirani. The duo have been promoting Dunki well and now Rajkumar Hirani has revealed that he used an eye mask and earplugs when Shah Rukh Khan was giving a shot.

Rajkumar Hirani reveals why he shut his eyes when SRK performed

Yes, speaking to News 18, he said that it was a pleasure for him to work with Shah Rukh Khan. He said that he was enamoured by Shah Rukh Khan's charm and would put on an eye mask and earplugs when he was giving a shot. He added that after the shot finished, his assistant would inform him and he would open his eyes.

Rajkumar Hirani reveals why it took so long to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan

He said that he is an amazing actor and a better person. He further said that he decided to work with Shah Rukh Khan when he was studying at a film institute. Rajkumar Hirani said that he was impressed by Shah Rukh Khan and wanted to collaborate with him once he was out from school itself.

However, the collaboration could not happen as SRK had already bagged his first film and was enjoying the success of being a superstar. He added, "It took me two years to graduate from the film institute and by that time, Shah Rukh Khan had become a huge star. So, I had to wait for 20 years to collaborate with him on a film."