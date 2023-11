Rajkumar Hirani is one of the dream directors for every actor. He has made light-hearted films that can be watched every day once in a while. And now he is coming with Dunki, starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan. It took decades for these two talents to work together. Raju Hirani has given several fantastic films, and will Dunki continue his success streak? And the answer is Yes. Trade expert Akshaye Rathi got candid in an exclusive interview with BL, where we questioned him about whether Dunki would be able to create the same magic, to which he confidently replied yes. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News Also Read - Is Dunki a risk for Shah Rukh Khan after action blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan? Trade expert reveals [Exclusive]

Sighting an example of Raju Hirani's previous films, Akshaye Rathi said," Rajkumar Hirani is the only director who has given the actors their iconic roles, as he has believed in his story-telling like no one else." Also Read - Raha Kapoor to Taimur Ali Khan: Bollywood star kids pampered with the most amazing gifts [View Pics]

He further added, "During the time of Vaastav, he gave Sanjay Dutt, Munna Bhai, and this character became the most endearing character in the actor's career. When Aamir Khan was doing Ghajini, he transformed him into a college boy with 3 Idiots. Ranbir Kapoor had this chocolate boy image until Raju gave him Sanju. He is known to give his actors these makeovers, and I feel Shah Rukh Khan has leaned himself towards Raju Hirani, and truly they will bring something magical." Also Read - Alia Bhatt to Shah Rukh Khan; bedroom secrets of these celebs will leave you stunned

Trending Now

Dunki is a risk-taking film for Shah Rukh Khan.

We also questioned Akshaye Rathi if Dunki is a risk-taking film for SRK after blockbusters like Jawan and Pathaan. He said, "I don't feel there is any risk-taking. "It's Raju Hirani, and not going by the stereotypical image of Shah Rukh Khan, he has proved to be the most successful actor. And it's not risk-taking at all. In fact, it's the safety net, because what better Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan? It's a deadly combo." Dunki is slated to release in December 2023. Are you ready to witness this magical combo?