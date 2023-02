Hit filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani recently spoke his heart out as he spilled the beans on Shah Rukh Khan's working style. Rajkumar and Shah Rukh Khan will be joining hands for the first time for their upcoming social drama, Dunki. The most-anticipated film's teaser was launched in April 2022. Well, the upcoming project will be a treat for all of Shah Rukh Khan's fans. Also Read - Dunki LATEST UPDATE: Details of Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's next schedule out and it'll make fans very excited

In an interview with India Today, Rajkumar opened up about working with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki. He said that Shah Rukh Khan is hardworking and prepares for his role well in advance. He even added saying that working with SRK has been a joy that is hard to describe. Rajkumar said that the Pathaan star brings positive energy to the set and always makes everybody happy around him. He even stated that he had no idea that SRK prepares so much for his role and is an impromptu actor.

Rajkumar even revealed how Shah Rukh Khan prepared for his role in Dunki. He said that SRK shoots a video of the scene at his home and sends them to him. He even said that the superstar has 15 ways of how he is going to perform the scene. Rajkumar Hirani said that he had kept two days for a shoot, but SRK finishes the entire shoot in two hours. He called Shah Rukh Khan a charmer who has great control over the language. He even added saying that SRK surprised him by coming on the sets at 7 am.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has Dunki and Jawan in his pipeline. Taapsee Pannu will be playing the female lead in the film which will also feature Vicky Kaushal in a special role. The film is set to release in December 2023.