Shah Rukh Khan's film Dunki was released today, and the fans are calling it a masterpiece. Along with Shah Rukh Khan, one actor who is stealing the limelight is Vicky Kaushal. The audience members who watched Dunki on the first day of the show are raving about how good a performer Vicky is. Vicky has a small yet significant role in Dunki, and she once again won hearts with her stellar performance. The Sam Bahadur actor is so good in the film that the netizens have asked to give him the best actor award already. And he rightly deserves it. Rajkumar is hailed as the best filmmaker after fans watch Dunki. Also Read - Dunki quick movie review: Get ready for your hearts to go Lutt Putt as Shah Rukh Khan delights once again

For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Dunki movie review: Shah Rukh Khan starrer '100 percent better than Pathaan and Jawan'; netizens call it ‘the most emotional film ever’

INTERVAL! #DunkiReview

It is a decent entertainer so far. Believe it or not, but the film led by others is ruled by the supporting actor - Vicky Kaushal#VickyKaushal deserves many best actor awards for #SamBahadur and many best supporting actor awards for #Dunki pic.twitter.com/8VD80g9VSa — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) December 21, 2023

#Dunki : ⭐⭐⭐⭐?#Dunki is here to create history ???. Finest movie of #SRK's Carrier till Now...??? Good Acting From All Cast members ❤️. Special Mention to #VickyKaushal he made us laugh nd cry...?#ShahRukhKhan? no words for yuhhh you just awesome ??? pic.twitter.com/RjG8UUDlGN — Surgeon.? (@om_SRK) December 21, 2023

#Dunki First Half - Masterpiece ❤️ Interval Block is literally amazing and shocking, #VickyKaushal Small Role but Big Impact, #ShahRukhKhan? as a Hardy is The USP of the movie, Direction of Raju sir is such a outstanding, A Must watch. Interval 4/5⭐#DunkiReview #Dunki pic.twitter.com/94mHqRp8JB — AMIR ANSARI (@filmy45539) December 21, 2023

So initial reactions - mostly from fans - are mixed. Ppl r liking the 1st half but 2nd half is called bad.#VickyKaushal getting all the praise.pic.twitter.com/EuQCakoTzN — PK ᵀᵒˣᶦᶜ RSY (@pk_rsy) December 21, 2023

1st half done. #Dunki is an emotional roller coaster. You laugh & cry at the same time. #Vickykaushal will be remembered and yes ‘Hardy namuna nahin hain’ - he is King Khan. Missing home #DunkiFirstDayFirstShow @iamsrk @iFaridoon @SRKUniverse https://t.co/IqSWdtOEFm — moonstruck dad (Tanmoy & Rudra) (@DadMoonstruck) December 20, 2023

It's a sukhi day for us as #Dunki is in cinemas NOW and is already getting all the love ? My heart's full seeing these early reviews ❤️ lessgo lessgo! #VickyKaushal #ShahRukhKhanpic.twitter.com/MrJF8p5Mnn — A ?️ (@scrappinthrough) December 21, 2023

Vicky Kaushal’s latest release was Sam Bahadur, and the actor was just phenomenal. Despite clashing with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, the film made 100 crore at the box office and only showed that if the content is good, it manages to shine. Also Read - Dunki fever kicks in: Shah Rukh Khan fans enter the theatre with fireworks and dhols on the first day; superstar reacts