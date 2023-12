Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki is the talk of the town. The film is doing extremely well and has already become the favourite of the audience. The film released on December 21 and also stars Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. All the actors performed exceptionally well in the film and hence, we had a big hit by the end of the year. Dunki's box office numbers have also been amazing. The film collected around Rs 30 crores on the first day itself. Today, is the second day and the film has collected Rs 20 crore and that takes the total collection to Rs 49 crores. The film will soon cross Rs 50 crore mark and it won't be difficult for SRK's film to reach the Rs 100 crore. BollywoodLife brings the latest updates from entertainment news to you now on WhatsApp channel. Also Read - Dunki box office collection day 2: Shah Rukh Khan starrer inches closer to Rs 50 crores; earns THIS much in just two days

Ridhi Dogra is all praise for Shah Rukh Khan

Everyone is all praise for Dunki and many celebrities have complimented the actors for their performances. Now, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan costar Ridhi Dogra has also shared the review of his film. She had the cutest review of Shah Rukh Khan's film. Ridhi took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and said that she was being recognised as Jawan ki mummy by people. Also Read - Dunki box office collection day 3 early estimates: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani film retains excellent hold; Mumbai and Delhi top-performing centres

Ridhi wrote, "Watching #dunki and it’s interval and people are stopping by and meeting me as #jawan ki mummy ! Yes yes I’m proud of my son and his new film." Well, that is so adorable. Also Read - Dunki full HD movie leaked online: Shah Rukh Khan film becomes latest victim of piracy

Trending Now

Take a look at Ridhi Dogra's tweet:

Watching #dunki and it’s interval and people are stopping by and meeting me as #jawan ki mummy ! Yes yes I’m proud of my son and his new film.?? — Ridhi Dogra (@iRidhiDogra) December 22, 2023

Watch this video on Shah Rukh Khan below:

For the unversed, Ridhi played Shah Rukh Khan's mother in Jawan. She played Kaveri's role in the film. Jawan also starred Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and others. Jawan was a huge hit and Shah Rukh Khan also delivered Pathaan this year which was also a big hit.