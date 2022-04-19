just announced his next with Rajkummar Hirani and his fans are going gaga over it, the actor took to his Instagram and shared a video of him where he is seen admiring Rajkummar Hirani's films along with , , and later Hirani comes in the frame and offers SRK a film titled Dunki. In the video, you can also see Rajkummar Hirani demanding SRK to leave his signature pose. Also Read - Dunki: Taapsee Pannu REACTS on bagging a project with Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani; calls it 'very special'

While the excitement has been created around the internet we have learnt that the film will clash with and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan. As SRK announced that his film will be releasing on December 22, 2023, it is going to clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Mytan and we wonder if both the superstars will avoid this clash or will let their audience enjoy films based on two different genres.

In the past mostly SRK has often avoided a clash with any films at the box office and enjoyed solo releases. However, we wonder if this time too the superstar will push or prepone his release date. This is the first time SRK will be teaming up with and and as promised in the video the film is going to be hatke.

On working with SRK, Rajkummar in his statement said, " Through the course of my career Shah Rukh Khan has always been on my wish list and after trying to collaborate several times in the past, we were finally destined to have ‘Dunki’ mark our partnership. The energy, charisma, humour and charm that he brings to a film is unparalleled and I look forward to bringing that magic to the big screen."

While sharing his thoughts o Hirani Shah Rukh added, " “Raj Kumar Hirani is one of the finest filmmakers of this generation, we have always spoken about working together and I am extremely happy we are finally doing it with ‘Dunki’. We have just started shooting this month and I am cherishing every moment of it. Raju ke liye main Donkey, Monkey...kuch bhi ban sakta hoon".