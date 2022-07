Shah Rukh Khan's fans are in for a treat. After the debacle of Zero, King Khan stayed away from acting for a while. However, he is back with full energy. He has many films in the pipeline. Shah Rukh Khan is going to be seen in Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Dunki with Taapsee Pannu and Jawan with Nayanthara and others. All the three are pretty different from each other and we will see Shah Rukh Khan in various avatars. Currently, he is shooting for Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film is trending on Twitter as pictures from the sets have been leaked. Also Read - Inside Birthday Girl Huma Qureshi's party with bestie Rakul Preet and more stars

and 's pictures go viral

In the picture leaked, one can see Shah Rukh Khan pulling off the shirt-over-shirt trend and kneeling while Taapsee Pannu is by his side. The picture and his look is giving us quite a Harry Met Sejal vibes. Netizens are going crazy over this piece of entertainment news as they are finally able to see their beloved Shah Rukh Khan in action. Many were also reminded of his iconic character, the lover-by Raj that he has played in several films. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khana and Taapsee Pannu are shooting in Europe for this directorial. Take a look at a few tweets below:

Taapsee Pannu on working with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki

Taapsee Pannu on working with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki

In a recent interview, Taapsee Pannu opened up on her excitement on doing a film with none other than Shah Rukh Khan. To Indian Express, she stated that she proud that she got this film purely basis her talent and nobody had to recommend her name for the same. She even stated, "I have to pinch myself every day to believe that this is happening. I have grown up watching his (Shah Rukh's) films. For me, Shah Rukh Khan is the introduction to Hindi films. So just standing next to him in a frame is surreal. I just hope I don't mess it up." In the teaser announcement video, it was revealed that the film will be high on comedy, romance and emotions.

