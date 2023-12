Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki was released in theatres on December 21, 2023. The movie has been received well both by the audience and film critics. Shah Rukh is being hailed for his career-best performance. The audience's expectations from the Rajkumar Hirani directorial were high, and the makers have been successful in fulfilling all of them. Ardent fans of SRK, however, are now wondering post Dunki why the Badshah of Bollywood hasn't signed any project. The actor, who had three releases this year, including Dunki, has finally opened up about his next film. The details shared by the actor about his new character have certainly left fans excited.

Shah Rukh Khan signs new movie post Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan has ruled the box office in 2023. With films like Pathaan, Jawan and now Dunki, he has proved that why he is still the Badshah of Bollywood. Expectations of viewers from Shah Rukh have significantly increased, hoping that the actor's new film will be as magnificent as his recent releases. King Khan has finally confirmed that he has indeed sign a new movie. The actor shared that he will start shooting for his new movie next year somewhere around March or April. Talking about his character in the upcoming film, the actor revealed an interesting detail. The Dunki actor stated that this time he will be playing an age-appropriate role which will be realistic as well as appealing. Also Read - Dunki EXCLUSIVE: Anil Grover reveals the atmosphere on the set when Shah Rukh Khan arrives, 'He is like the sun...'

The above news has left everyone excited, and speculations have already begun about how Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film will smash box office records. Also Read - Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan says he calls Anand Pandit when films don't perform; boasts 'Picturein to chali rahi hai...'

Dunki Audience Verdict: Shah Rukh Khan gives his career-best performance

Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of Hardy in the Rajkumar Hirani directorial. The movie is an emotional coaster ride about five friends who wants to migrate to London. Each friend has their own specific reason to do so. The way Shah Rukh has projected the emotional turmoil of his character has won audience heart. Although Jawan and Pathaan were box office blockbuster, people did miss Shah Rukh Khan as an actor. With Dunki, it's safe to say that apart from being the biggest superstar of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan is one of the finest actors of Hind in film industry.