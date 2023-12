Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki is the most discussed December movie on social media. Shah Rukh Khan is now doing a promotional event in Global Village, Dubai. King Khan has interacted with 85K plus fans, danced and even distributed merchandise of Dunki. The superstar is also all praise for Dunki. He has said that it is the best film of his career. Now, that is a huge statement given that SRK's filmography has quite a few gems. Dunki is a social drama cum comedy around the theme of illegal migration. It has an universal appeal. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Salaar Vs Dunki: Prabhas film faces Herculean task to emerge a global box office success? Breakeven figures are no mean feat

Watch the trailer of Dunki here...



Shah Rukh Khan also told fans that Rajkumar Hirani always manages to surprise the audience. Dunki trailer too had the intrigue factor. He said that Raju Hirani never shows fans the film in a trailer or teaser. He said that he believes in the big screen experience.

King of charisma, striking the signature pose ✨?#ShahRukhKhan #Dunki pic.twitter.com/pOsTTI3dUC — Shah Rukh Khan - The King Fan Club (@srkthekingfp) December 17, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan films a rage in the Middle East

In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan films Pathaan and Jawan made a lot of money in the UAE circuit. He is the biggest Indian actor overseas and his movies are watched a lot in that belt. Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani and others will be clashing with Salaar at the box office in last week of December.