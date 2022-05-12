Shah Rukh Khan fans are super-excited, and they have every reason to be so. A picture, supposedly from the sets of Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, is going viral. In the pic, we can see SRK, Rajkumar Hirani and a few other people. Wrote a user, “What aa look Man charming @iamsrk #kingkhan form the sets of #Dunki.” Another comment read, “India's Biggest Megastar ? India's Biggest Director. ? #Dunki is going to be the film for Bollywood which will break all possible box-office records as well as Shut Bollywood Haters' Mouth with Getting Critical Appreciation.” Have a look at the pics and some of the reactions below: Also Read - Manoj Bajpayee slams Rs 1000 crore films after success of RRR and KGF 2 – ‘Koi baat hi nahi kar raha hai ki film kaisi hai?’
Well, Rajkumar Hirani has delivered some huge hits like 3 Idiots, PK and Sanju. So it will be really interesting to see what he does teaming up with Shah Rukh Khan. Also Read - Urfi Javed trolled for her torn jeans; ‘Her clothes are always fate hue,’ say netizens [Watch Video]
