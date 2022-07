Bollywood superstar is currently busy shooting for ’s Dunki in London. Several pictures and videos from the sets of Dunki have been leaked on social media and fans are going gaga over it. Recently, a video of Shah Rukh Khan running towards his car after the crowd of fans recognized him grabbed a lot of attention. Shah Rukh Khan's rapid action post-recognition went viral on the internet. Fans started capturing Shah Rukh Khan’s moves as he run towards his car and sat inside. Also Read - Dunki: Leaked BTS pictures and videos of Shah Rukh Khan worry Rajkumar Hirani; BIG change in the schedule underway? [Exclusive]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Javed_srkian (@bigfansrk_)

Dunki is an immigration drama that will star and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles. The team of Dunki is expected to return to India in the first week of August post wrapping up the international schedule. Shah Rukh Khan will return to Mumbai and then leave for Punjab for his shoot. The actor will ve shooting in exterior locations, where he will be seen around on a motorbike and singing in Punjab. Talking about Dunki, the film will release on December 22, 2023.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Pathaan and the film will also star and in lead roles. The film is directed by and it is slated for release in January 2023.