Come December 21, 2023 and all eyes will be on Dunki and Salaar. Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani have teamed up for a movie, which is being described as a modern masterpiece. When the film was announced, we had a funny video where Raju Hirani tells SRK that his fans won't get to see his trademark pose where he spreads his arms with all the love. As we know, it is his signature style. But being a smart filmmaker, Rajkumar Hirani has subtly created moments which will evoke nostalgia for his fans. Fans are already noticing the same, especially the eagle-eyed ones. Also Read - Dunki first movie review out: Calls it a masterpiece by Shah Rukh Khan

Watch the trailer of Dunki here



Dunki reminds SRK fans of Dil Se, Veer Zaara and his swag from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum

A fan has made a collage of all the moments from Dunki that will remind us of films like Dil Se, Veer Zaara and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum. Whether it is Siddharth Anand or Atlee, the recent directors working with SRK have capitalized well on his old fan base. Take a look at the clip made by this fan... Also Read - Salaar: New movie starring Prabhas gets an 'A' certificate by CBFC; to register triumph like Ranbir Kapoor's Animal?

thanks to Rajkumar Hirani sir for bringing all the magical moments back ?❤️#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/WCJ8U6HbwJ — srkvibe ?? (Renu) - Fan account (@srkvibe) December 11, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's fans have had emotional reactions to the post. The actor was on a sabbatical of five long years. But 2023 meant the comeback of the King of Bollywood. He has delivered two Rs 1000 crore plus grossers and Dunki has excellent initial reports. Take a look at reactions of the fans... Also Read - Dunki makers' masterstroke to repeat Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan-like box office success, check details

Trending Now

Nostalgia ?? — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) December 11, 2023

so beautiful — ح (@hmmbly) December 11, 2023

thank you... so beautiful — Carolina Muñoz ?? (@lcaromunoz) December 11, 2023

This is so beautiful! take a bow ?? — s (@srksworld_) December 11, 2023

Superb inside reports of Dunki

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra said that Dunki would be remembered for the next ten years. He said that it is a story that will touch the heart of everyone. Dunki has an universal theme as immigration is a global topic. Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of Hardy in the film. We cannot wait to see what SRK and Raju Hirani have in store for us!