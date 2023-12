Dunki, which is coming on December 21, 2023 is much anticipated for a number of reasons. Shah Rukh Khan is teaming up with Rajkumar Hirani in a dream collaboration. The trailer got a massive response from fans of the superstar. The intrigue factor has worked big time for the movie. The trailer has been just a sneak peek of what to expect. This fervour is evident in the advance bookings for Dunki, which have set records by surpassing Rs 2cr in gross for the opening day in India. The fact that it is clashing with two other big films has added to the hype. Also Read - Dunki Vs Salaar Vs Aquaman 2: Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas to fight it at the Indian box office? Warner Bros 'given up' on the Jason Momoa film

Take a look at the trailer of Dunki



In 2023, Shah Rukh films like Jawan and Pathaan have got early morning shows. Dunki got its first-ever 5:55 AM Show now. The film is set to release worldwide on 21 December 2023, and SRK Universe has organized special shows of Dunki in over 1000 screens worldwide. This is a record for any Hindi film star. In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan fans have spared no efforts to promote his movies at the ground level. From Hyderabad to Kolkata and Guwahati, the mania was seen everywhere. It is quite a common practice to see early morning shows of big South films. In Chennai, 4 am shows are quite common. But this does not happen as much in Bollywood.

SRK Universe sets a new record

Shah Rukh Khan's biggest fan club SRK Universe held first ever 9 am show for Pathaan at Mumbai's iconic Gaiety cinema. They followed it with first ever 6 am show for Jawan at same iconic cinema. Now with SRK's latest release Dunki, fans have created a new record with magical number 5:55 am show at Gaiety cinema. This is earliest show in history of iconic cinema. No other film had a show before 12 pm in 51 years of history at Gaiety.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan Universe (@srkuniverse)

The shows will start from 5:55 am and will be attended by thousands of fans who are eager to see their favourite superstar on the big screen

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on December 2023.