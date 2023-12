Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki is just a day away from its release. Be it the fans, theatre owners, film analysts, everyone is waiting for Dunki's release in theatres tomorrow. The movie's trailer has received immense appreciation, which has undoubtedly boosted the morale of the actors and makers of the same film. While SRK fans have been continuously promoting the movie in their own way, Bollywood actors Suniel Shetty and Riteish Deshmukh joined and wished Shah Rukh for his upcoming film on their respective social media handles.

Dunki: Suniel Shetty and Riteish Deshmukh congratulate Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood industry is filled with insecurity and hatred. No one likes seeing other people's success. Hence, when an actor supports a colleague, it's a beautiful sight to watch. Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty and Riteish Deshmukh are fond of the Dunki actor. In the past, they have mentioned how much they love Shah Rukh Khan and his work. Suniel Shetty penned a heartfelt note where he mentioned that its certainly first day first show for him. Riteish on the other hand stated that he has already booked his tickets and can't wait to watch the movie in theatre. Check out the posts below. Also Read - Dunki for All: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani's masterstroke to ensure Merry Christmas and Happy New Year for all fans [Exclusive]

Shaahhh…Raju sir…It’s definitely a First Day First Show for me. Can’t wait for the magic of #Dunki to unfold on the big screen. To the entire cast and crew, break a leg! Let the cheers and applause echo through the theaters. @iamsrk @RajkumarHirani @vickykaushal09 @taapsee pic.twitter.com/gd430w1Rgk — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) December 20, 2023

I have already booked my tickets for my favourite film of the year releasing tomorrow…. My favouritest @iamsrk all the way …. That too in a Raju Hirani film…. What a way to celebrate Christmas Holidays !!! #Dunki pic.twitter.com/CVcblVGiZ7 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 20, 2023

Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan thanks Suniel Shetty, aka Anna, for his sweet gesture

Shah Rukh Khan was overwhelmed by the above posts. While he hasn't commented anything on Riteish Deshmukh's post, he did thanked Suniel Shetty for his thoughtful gesture. Check out Shah Rukh's reply to Suniel Shetty below. Also Read - Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan movie trailer on Burj Khalifa, drone show and more; here's how SRK charm took over Dubai

Thank u Anna. Love u and I hope u laugh and cry in the theater with the story that unfolds as always happens with Raju sir’s films. Big hug https://t.co/sOMlRb9v8T — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 20, 2023

The advance booking of Dunki is quite positive and the film is expected to open on good numbers at the box office. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the movie also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in key roles.