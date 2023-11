Shah Rukh Khan just dropped the first song from his most-awaited film, Dunki. Lutt Putt Gaya and the poster of the song ignited a lot of speculation that Dunki is supporting Palestine, and one of the flags with red, black, and white border makes people think that it’s the Palestine flag, and it’s a kind of support for the country that is under Israel's terror threat. And many are even thanking Shah Rukh Khan for showing his support through the poster. But the answer is absolutely not; it’s just a misconception that has led to these baseless speculations. The flag in question is that of the UAE. (United Arab Emirates) And there is no flag for Palestine. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan reveals if he is excited for Dunki or daughter Suhana Khan’s debut film The Archies

Talking about Dunki, the story is based on the illegal immigration of four friends starring Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu who stay in Punjab and have a dream of going to London but cannot fulfil their dream due to the limitations of not having accurate documents. Rajkumar Hirani shows the emotional journey of these four friends, and it is claimed by many industry people that the film will touch the heart of the audience and take a piece of you. Also Read - Dunki Drop 2 Lutt Putt Gaya song out: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu's sweet love melody will make you smile [WATCH]

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki is made with the lowest budget ever.

There are also a lot of reports that claim Dunki was made at the lowest price and cost only 10 million dollars. The film was shot in 75 days, and out of that, Shah Rukh Khan gave himself 60 days to shoot for the film. Dunki is slated to release on December 21, 2033, and fans are waiting with their breaths to watch the film. The film also stars Boman Irani in a pivotal role. Dunki will also clash with Prabhas'Saalar at the box office.