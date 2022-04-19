There were reports that and are teaming for a movie, and will be seen playing the female lead in it. Finally, the movie has been officially announced and SRK took to Twitter to inform his fans about it. He tweeted, “Dear @RajkumarHirani sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga. Feeling humbled & excited to finally work with you.Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023.” Also Read - BTS leader RM stays back in the US: From Jackson Wang to Kendrick Lamar, ARMY speculates his upcoming mixtape collab

Along with the tweet, SRK has shared a funny video in which he is seen interacting with Hirani that how he has given amazing films to , , and , and if he has anything for him. The filmmaker tells that yes he has something for him which has comedy, emotion, and romance. Finally, they announce the title, Dunki. After hearing the title SRK gets a bit skeptical about the film, but then he says, "Pata nahi kya bana raha hai, jo bhi hai le lo."

While talking about the film, SRK in a statement said, "Rajkumar Hirani is one of the finest filmmakers of this generation, we have always spoken about working together and I am extremely happy we are finally doing it with Dunki. We have just started shooting this month and I am cherishing every moment of it. Raju ke liye main Donkey, Monkey...kuch bhi ban sakta hoon!"

Dunki is slated to release on 22nd December 2023. Well, it won’t be getting a solo release as it will be clashing with and Tiger Shroff starrer .

Apart from Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan has Pathaan and Atlee’s next lined up. The former was announced a couple months ago, and while sharing the releasing date, SRK had posted, “I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now… See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you.”