Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is the most awaited film of the year. King Khan has already created storm at the box office with his last two releases Jawan and Pathaan. With Dunki, expectations are the same. Dring a promotional event for Dunki, Shah Rukh recently visited Dubai. The event was filled with dance, love, songs, and a lovely interaction between SRK and his fans. Now a video from the same event is going viral. In the said video, the Jawan actor is seen grooving to his iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya from Mani Ratnam's film Dil se.

Shah Rukh Khan grooves to Chaiyya Chaiyya

In the below video you can see Shah Rukh Khan dancing his heart out to Chaiyya Chaiyya. The song has always been fans favourite and seeing SRK performing on it is like an icing on the cake. As soon as Shah Rukh started dancing on the Dil se number, fans present over there couldn't control their excitement and began cheering for the Dunki actor. Apart from Chaiiyan Chaiyan, the Badshah of Bollywood also performed on Dunki's most popular track Lutput Gaya. Check out the video below. Also Read - Dunki Plot Revealed: Shah Rukh Khan drops a major hint about his upcoming new movie

King Khan grooving to Chaiyya Chaiyya is a forever favourite moment for all of us! ❤️? #ShahRukhKhan at Sky 2.0 club in Dubai. #Dunki #DunkiAdvanceBookings #DunkiTakesOverDubai pic.twitter.com/Z8cInaDfWR — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) December 17, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan drops a major hint about Dunki

Shah Rukh at a promotional event in Dubai which was held for Dunki revealed the biggest plotline about his upcoming release. The actor stated that Rajkumar Hirani directorial is all about 'Heart is where your home is'. Shah Rukh talked how whoever leaves his or her country and moves to a new place will relate most to this film. The Jawan actor mentioned that no matter where you go or relocate, your heart always belongs to your first home. Also Read - Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan declares the Rajkumar Hirani venture as his 'best film'; interacts with 85K plus fans in Dubai

Dunki V/S Salaar at Box office

One of the biggest box office clashes will be of Shah Rukh Khan Dunki and Prabhas Salaar Part 1. While Dunki will release on December 21, Salaar will release a day after on December 22. Trade experts are busy speculating the future box office collection of both the films. While it's too early to say which film will outshine, distributors and trade analysts feel that Dunki will easily triumph Salaar at box office.