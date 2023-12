Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is raking up good numbers at the box office. The movie has made almost Rs 300 crores at the worldwide ticket windows. Dunki is a story of how five friends undertake a risky journey to illegally migrate to the UK. The heart-warming story is packed with drama and emotions. It got a very good response as it is the first time that Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are teaming up. Shah Rukh Khan has a huge NRI fan base since the 1990s. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day. Also Read - Dunki Vs Salaar clash: KRK exposes REAL box office numbers; find out who won

Watch the trailer of Dunki here



Dunki a box office rage in North America

Dunki has made over USD 10 million overseas in four days. This is not unexpected at all. The Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani has grossed the USD 5 million mark in North America. The year 2023 has been spectacular for the Hindi film industry. Shah Rukh Khan has been the star of the year with blockbuster successes like Jawan and Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan has become the superstar of the year with over three USD 5 million films in a year.

Dunki has made Rs 283.31 crores at the global box office. The movie has Shah Rukh Khan as Hardy Dhillon while Taapsee Pannu is Mannu. Other actors who delivered good performances in the movie are Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. Pritam has composed the music of Dunki and the songs are a hit.