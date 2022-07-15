Shah Rukh Khan has left the country for the overseas schedule of Dunki. The Rajkumar Hirani film also stars Taapsee Pannu. The actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport a couple of hours ago. Shah Rukh Khan was seen in a casual look. He wore denim, a black tee and a long jacket. His uber-cool sneakers grabbed the attention of the masses. Shah Rukh Khan had dishevelled hair and a black face mask too. He hid his face from the ongoing flashes as the paparazzi captured him in their lenses. Also Read - Vivek Agnihotri TARGETS Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan; says, 'As long as these King, Badshah and Sultan remain, Hindi cinema will continue to sink'

Shah Rukh Khan leaves for Dunki schedule

Shah Rukh Khan will be shooting for the new schedule of Dunki in Budapest and London, as per the reports that had surfaced earlier. Dunki is a Rajkumar Hirani film based on the Donkey Route used by the Indians to immigrate to countries like USA and Canada. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and , as per IMDB. As per the reports, the London and Budapest's of Dunki about month-long one. Coming back to the video, fans couldn't get enough of Shah Rukh Khan and his casual avatar. He dished out 'King' vibes even with his casual look. They are gaga over his video check out the video here:

Shah Rukh Khan's work commitments

Shah Rukh is finally back into action mode after the debacle of Zero. Apart from Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, he has Pathaan with and Jawan with Atlee on which he is working simultaneously. Talking about his professional commitments, Pathaan is a film by . Apart from SRK and Deepika, the film also stars . On the other hand, Jawan, the Atlee movie stars Nayanthara in the lead. The film is said to have a cameo appearance of Thalapathy Vijay. Moreover, it is being said that YRF will bring together Tiger aka and Pathaan aka Shah Rukh Khan and create a huge action verse.