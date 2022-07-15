Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan jets off to London for next schedule of Rajkumar Hirani film co-starring Taapsee Pannu; netizens in awe of his 'King' vibes [watch]

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport leaving for Dunki's shoot abroad. The Pathaan and Jawan actor was seen wearing causals. His fans were in awe of his 'King' personality and vibes. Watch the video here: