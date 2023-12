Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to spill his magic with his upcoming film Dunki. Fans are eagerly waiting for the film to release on the big screens. Well, Shah Rukh Khan is busy promoting his film Dunki and has surely taken the promotional spree a step ahead and has reached Burj Khalifa. Yes, you read that right! Get all the latest updates from entertainment news as BollywoodLife in now on WhatsApp. Also Read - When Katrina Kaif revealed she hates Vicky Kaushal for THIS very strong reason

Keeping up the tradition of SRK films, the Dunki trailer was showcased on the Burj Khalifa and the special moment was witnessed by over 1 lakh crowd of fans. Moreover, Shah Rukh Khan was seen grooving to the beats of Lutt Putt Gaya and O Maahi. He manages to win hearts with his sweet gestures and fans are madly in love with him. Also Read - Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani completes 20 years in the industry; Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and others congratulate him

Watch Shah Rukh Khan's special moments in Dubai Also Read - When Salman Khan told Katrina Kaif she missed the bus to become Mrs Khan; addressed her as ‘Katrina Kapoor’

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodLife (@ibollywoodlife)

The grand event also had a mesmerizing drone show at Burj Khalifa which gave an enthralling experience for the viewers. It will not be wrong to say that Shah Rukh Khan is taking over Dubai with his charm. He even visited VOX Cinemas Dubai where he received a grand welcome from the people on the Dunki Day 1 promotions.

Shah Rukh Khan visited the Global Village and left fans excited with his presence. Dunki features Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. The film will be released on December 21 in theatres. It is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan.