Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani's film runs into trouble; DOP Amit Roy quits citing creative differences with the filmmaker

Fans are very kicked about 's first movie with . The director has often expressed how he wanted to work with Shah Rukh Khan but was waiting for the right script. The movie Dunki which is their first collab was announced in Aprill 2022. It also stars . Now, it has been revealed that the DOP of Dunki, Amit Roy, has quit the movie. In the past, Roy has worked on projects like ki Aag (2007), (2008), (2013) and more. Also Read - BTS: Did you know, Jin aka Kim Seokjin was once embroiled in a condom scandal? [Throwback]

Amit Roy told ETimes that he has indeed quit Dunki. He said that he shot for 18-19 days but there were creative differences with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. He said both could not see things from the same perspective. But he said that his parting with Rajkumar Hirani was very amicable. He told ETimes, "We both sat down and then I quit. Honestly, I didn't want it to reach a stage of friction." Amit Roy explained that things like this do happen, but there is no bad blood between Rajkumar Hirani and him. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora and more actors who successfully turned into entrepreneurs recently

In the past, he had shot a song in Sanju for Rajkumar Hirani. It seems the two had a great time then. Amit Roy has also shot a few ads for Hirani in the past. But he said that an ad is a collaborative effort where what matters is the client's vision. He was quoted as saying by ETimes, "But when it comes to a film, it is the director's vision. The shots I took will be retained." Also Read - Sonam Kapoor's baby shower: Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt and other stars to attend the grand do; know full details

Advertisement

Dunki is a joint production by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani films. The movie will come out on December 22, 2023. Dunki also stars in a main role. Boman Irani is still remembered as Professor Sahasrabuddhe from 3 Idiots.

2023 is a packed year for Shah Rukh Khan. Fans will get to see him in Pathaan with and . Plus, there is also Jawan, which is made by Atlee starring Nayanthara.