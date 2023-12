Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki is one of the most awaited films right. Shah Rukh Khan has already given two big hits with Pathaan and Jawan. Hence, fans are waiting for his third film. People feel that Shah Rukh Khan will score a hattrick with three hit films in 2023. Dunki Drop 1 and Dunki Drop 2 impressed the audience. The performance by Shah Rukh Khan has been super impressive and the other stars too have left everyone excited for the film. Recently, Dunki Drop 3 Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se song released and it was a soulful number. Earlier too, songs from the film have released and it looks like the film is going to be a huge hit. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Dunki Drop 3 Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se: Javed Akhtar reveals the interesting story of how the song become part of the film

Shah Rukh Khan has a crazy fan following and he always makes sure that he interacts with his fans. He holds the #AskSRK sessions on X (formerly known as Twitter) and responds to questions by his fans. Recently, he held a similar session and gave many interesting answers about Dunki.

Shah Rukh Khan talks about costar Taapsee Pannu

During this session, he was asked about the lead actress of Dunki, Taapsee Pannu. One of the users asked, "

Why only @taapsee for dunki why not anyone else? #asksrk @iamsrk" Shah Rukh Khan was all praise for Taapsee in his answers. He wrote, "@taapsee is so awesome in the film!! Really really good too much fun and learning with her as an actor. #Dunki" Also Read - From All is Well to Dunki Drop 2 Lutt Putt Gaya, Rajkumar Hirani breathes life into his songs, ensuring a deep resonance with the masses

Take a look at SRK's tweet here:

@taapsee is so awesome in the film!! Really really good too much fun and learning with her as an actor. #Dunki https://t.co/bZurGyWZkX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 2, 2023

Dunki also stars Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover. The film will be releasing around December end. Dunki will clash with Prabhas starrer Salaar in December. However, fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer of Dunki to release soon.