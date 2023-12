Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki is the talk of the town. The film is one of the most awaited films and it is just few hours left for the film to release. Yes, Dunki is releasing tomorrow (December 21). The film has become the talk of the town as people are expecting SRK to give his third hit of the year. Pathaan and Jawan have been very successful and Dunki will be SRK's third movie of 2023. Dunki also stars Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. The trailer and the songs of the film have come out and people have already declared it a huge hit. The performances in the trailer have been impressive. BollywoodLife brings the latest updates from entertainment news to you now on WhatsApp channel. Also Read - Dunki box office collection day 1 early estimates: Shah Rukh Khan film off to a smashing start

The promotions of the film are going on well. And before the big release tomorrow, Shah Rukh Khan decided to have his Ask SRK session on X (formerly known as Twitter). He always has these sessions to interact with his fans. He gives some cute, sassy and smart answers to the questions asked by his fans.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals if he has disagreements with his directors

Now, before the release of Dunki, he was asked by one of his fans if he had disagreements on sets of Dunki. The user on X asked, "How do u handle disagreements on sets when there are so many intelligent minds involved! #AskSRK". Shah Rukh Khan gave him a very smart reply.

SRK wrote, "Just do as you are told by the director. Especially if the director is Raju Hirani!! No disagreement ever. #DunkiTomorrow"

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's tweet:

Just do as you are told by the director. Especially if the director is Raju Hirani!! No disagreement ever. #DunkiTomorrow https://t.co/YdHuPGNj4S — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 20, 2023

Watch this video on Shah Rukh Khan below:

Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Rajkumar Hirani recently shared all the BTS videos and stories in the Dunki Diaries video. They spoke about all the fun they had while shooting and the challenges they faced. Dunki is all set to clash at the box office with Prabhas starrer Salaar.