Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki is releasing in a few hours from now. Yes, the film is all set to release tomorrow (December 21) and fans are super excited about it. The film's trailer and songs have won the hearts of the audience. The film is about a saga of love, friendship, and emotions attached to homecoming. Dunki also stars Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. The film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and this is his first collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. The advance booking of Dunki began on Saturday and the box office collection already looks so good.

Before Dunki releases tomorrow, Shah Rukh Khan who will be seen as Hardy in the film decided to speak to his fans. He took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to interact with his fans in the Ask SRK session. He always has these interactions with them and that is what makes him the king of hearts.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals what makes Dunki different from his other movies

Now, in his latest Ask SRK session, Shah Rukh Khan was asked what makes Dunki different from his other films. The user asked, "What makes #Dunki more special than your other films? #AskSRK @iamsrk."

SRK replied, "It’s just cinema with pure story telling Raju Hirani style I think that’s what is special. #DunkiTomorrow"

Take a look at the conversation here:

It’s just cinema with pure story telling Raju Hirani style I think that’s what is special. -#DunkiTomorrow https://t.co/njZlT4tYEH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 20, 2023

Talking about Dunki box office collection day 1 early estimates, as per trade expert Akshaye Rathi, the film will collect about Rs 30-35 crores on the first day. Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Rajkumar Hirani recently shared a video where they spoke about the BTS stories and moments of Dunki. They revealed from where did the idea of Dunki came and explained why the story is important.

Dunki is all set to clash with Prabhas starrer Salaar at the box office. Salaar is all set to release on December 22.